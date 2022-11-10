U.K. Subs announce final full European tour

U.K. Subs have announced European tour dates for 2023. This will be their final full European tour and Nasty Rumours will be playing support on all dates. They will also be playing a final UK tour later next year. In the statement announcing the shows the band also added, "After [these tours], there won’t be any full tours - only mini tours around weekends or the occasional festival appearance.". U.K. Subs released their cover album Subversions II in 2019 and their studio album Ziezo in 2016. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 13De HellingUtrecht, NL
Jan 14FrabrikCoesfeld, DE
Jan 15Bei Chez HeinzHannover, DE
Jan 17Rock CafePrague, CZ
Jan 18FelsenkellerLeipzig, DE
Jan 19SO36Berlin, DE
Jan 20Lila EuleBremen, DE
Jan 21FabrikHamburg, DE
Jan 22ForumBielefld, DE
Jan 24Buze EhrenfeldKoln, DE
Jan 25Mergener HofTrier, DE
Jan 26Z-BauNurenberg, DE
Jan 27SedelLuzern, CH
Jan 28DAS BETTFrankfurt, DE
Jan 30StadtwerkstattLinz, AT
Jan 31ArenaWien, AT
Feb 01FeierwerkMunchen, DE
Feb 02AlteHackereiKarlsruhe, DE
Feb 03PianoDortmund, DE
Feb 04L'EntrepotArlon, BE
Feb 05De KlinkerAatschot, BE