Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
U.K. Subs have announced European tour dates for 2023. This will be their final full European tour and Nasty Rumours will be playing support on all dates. They will also be playing a final UK tour later next year. In the statement announcing the shows the band also added, "After [these tours], there won’t be any full tours - only mini tours around weekends or the occasional festival appearance.". U.K. Subs released their cover album Subversions II in 2019 and their studio album Ziezo in 2016. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 13
|De Helling
|Utrecht, NL
|Jan 14
|Frabrik
|Coesfeld, DE
|Jan 15
|Bei Chez Heinz
|Hannover, DE
|Jan 17
|Rock Cafe
|Prague, CZ
|Jan 18
|Felsenkeller
|Leipzig, DE
|Jan 19
|SO36
|Berlin, DE
|Jan 20
|Lila Eule
|Bremen, DE
|Jan 21
|Fabrik
|Hamburg, DE
|Jan 22
|Forum
|Bielefld, DE
|Jan 24
|Buze Ehrenfeld
|Koln, DE
|Jan 25
|Mergener Hof
|Trier, DE
|Jan 26
|Z-Bau
|Nurenberg, DE
|Jan 27
|Sedel
|Luzern, CH
|Jan 28
|DAS BETT
|Frankfurt, DE
|Jan 30
|Stadtwerkstatt
|Linz, AT
|Jan 31
|Arena
|Wien, AT
|Feb 01
|Feierwerk
|Munchen, DE
|Feb 02
|AlteHackerei
|Karlsruhe, DE
|Feb 03
|Piano
|Dortmund, DE
|Feb 04
|L'Entrepot
|Arlon, BE
|Feb 05
|De Klinker
|Aatschot, BE