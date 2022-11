9 hours ago by Em Moore

Jade Hairpins, the band made up of Jonah Falco and Mike Haliechuk of Fucked Up, have released a video for their new song "Life in England". The video was created by Daniel Murphy. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via Merge Records. Jade Hairpins released their album Harmony Avenue in 2020. Check out the video below.