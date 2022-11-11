On November 10, Single Mothers played The Garrison in Toronto, Ontario. Mile End and Mvll Crimes opened the show. Single Mothers released their album Everything You Need earlier this year. We recently spoke to lead singer Drew Thomson about the album and you can read that right here! Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.