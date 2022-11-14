Meet Me @ The Altar announce first headlining tour (US)

Meet Me @ The Altar
Meet Me @ The Altar have announced American tour dates for 2023. This will be their first headlining tour. Young Culture and Daisy Grenade will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18. Meet Me @ The Altar will be releasing their debut album next year and released their EP Model Citizen in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
March 02, 2023New York, NYGramercy Theatre
March 03, 2023Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore (Foundry Room)
March 04, 2023Washington, DCUnion Stage
March 05, 2023Boston, MABrighton Music Hall
March 07, 2023Toronto, ONVelvet Underground
March 08, 2023Cleveland, OHMahall’s
March 10, 2023Detroit, MILoving Touch
March 11, 2023Chicago, ILSubterranean
March 13, 2023Denver, COMarquis Theater
March 14, 2023Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court
March 16, 2023Portland, ORHawthorne Theatre
March 17, 2023Seattle, WAMadame Lou’s
March 19, 2023Oakland, CAStarline Social Club
March 22, 2023Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory (Constellation Room)
March 23, 2023Los Angeles, CAThe Echo
March 24, 2023San Diego, CAHouse of Blues (Voodoo Room)
March 25, 2023Phoenix, AZRebel Lounge
March 27, 2023Austin, TXAntone’s Nightclub
March 28, 2023Houston, TXHouse of Blues (Bronze Peacock)
March 30, 2023Nashville, TNBasement East
April 01, 2023Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
April 03, 2023Tampa, FLOrpheum
April 04, 2023Orlando, FLThe Abbey