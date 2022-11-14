Meet Me @ The Altar have announced American tour dates for 2023. This will be their first headlining tour. Young Culture and Daisy Grenade will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18. Meet Me @ The Altar will be releasing their debut album next year and released their EP Model Citizen in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 02, 2023
|New York, NY
|Gramercy Theatre
|March 03, 2023
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore (Foundry Room)
|March 04, 2023
|Washington, DC
|Union Stage
|March 05, 2023
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|March 07, 2023
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|March 08, 2023
|Cleveland, OH
|Mahall’s
|March 10, 2023
|Detroit, MI
|Loving Touch
|March 11, 2023
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|March 13, 2023
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater
|March 14, 2023
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|March 16, 2023
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|March 17, 2023
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lou’s
|March 19, 2023
|Oakland, CA
|Starline Social Club
|March 22, 2023
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory (Constellation Room)
|March 23, 2023
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Echo
|March 24, 2023
|San Diego, CA
|House of Blues (Voodoo Room)
|March 25, 2023
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rebel Lounge
|March 27, 2023
|Austin, TX
|Antone’s Nightclub
|March 28, 2023
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)
|March 30, 2023
|Nashville, TN
|Basement East
|April 01, 2023
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|April 03, 2023
|Tampa, FL
|Orpheum
|April 04, 2023
|Orlando, FL
|The Abbey