Death Valley Girls to release new album, share “What Are The Odds” video

Death Valley Girls have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Islands in the Sky and will be out February 24, 2023 via Suicide Squeeze Records . The band have also released a video for their new song "What Are The Odds". The video was directed by Samantha Westervelt. Death Valley Girls released their split EP with Le Butcherettes earlier this year and released their album Under The Spell of Joy in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Islands in the Sky Tracklist

1. California Mountain Shake

2. Magic Powers

3. Islands in the Sky

4. Sunday

5. What Are the Odds

6. Journey to Dog Star

7. Say It Too

8. Watch the Sky

9. When I'm Free

10. All That Is Not of Me

11. It’s All Really Kind of Amazing