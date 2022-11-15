Fake Names announce album, release video & US tour dates

Fake Names
by

Fake Names have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Expendables and will be out March 3 via Epitaph Records. The band have a video for their new song "Delete Myself". The video was animated by Alexis Fleisig, edited by Sohrab Habibion, and features additional FX by Nick Sewell. The band have also announced US tour dates for April 2023. Fake Names released their self-titled EP in 2021 and their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Expendables Tracklist

Targets

Expendables

Delete Myself

Go

Don’t Blame Yourself

Can’t Take It

Damage Done

Madtown

Caught In Between

Too Little Too Late

DateVenueCity
Apr 13House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
Apr 14TV EyeBrooklyn, NY
Apr 15Johnny Brenda'sPhiladelphia, PA
Apr 16The Black CatWashington, DC
Apr 20Rickshaw StopSan Francisco, CA
Apr 22Alex's BarLong Beach, CA
Apr 23ZebulonLos Angeles, CA