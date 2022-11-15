Fake Names announce album, release video & US tour dates

by Em Moore
Fake Names have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Expendables and will be out March 3 via Epitaph Records. The band have a video for their new song "Delete Myself". The video was animated by Alexis Fleisig, edited by Sohrab Habibion, and features additional FX by Nick Sewell. The band have also announced US tour dates for April 2023. Fake Names released their self-titled EP in 2021 and their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Expendables Tracklist
Targets
Expendables
Delete Myself
Go
Don’t Blame Yourself
Can’t Take It
Damage Done
Madtown
Caught In Between
Too Little Too Late
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 13
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Apr 14
|TV Eye
|Brooklyn, NY
|Apr 15
|Johnny Brenda's
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 16
|The Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Apr 20
|Rickshaw Stop
|San Francisco, CA
|Apr 22
|Alex's Bar
|Long Beach, CA
|Apr 23
|Zebulon
|Los Angeles, CA