Silithyst announce new album, release “Chekhov's Gun, Unloaded” video

New Jersey based post-hardcore band Silithyst have announced they will be releasing a new album. It is called One Bone Broken For Every Twig Snapped Underfoot and will be out December 2 via Outcast Tape Infirmary. A video for "Chekhov's Gun, Unloaded" has also been released. The video features footage by Crimebird. Silithyst released some will see ur light as a curse earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.

One Bone Broken For Every Twig Snapped Underfoot Tracklist

1. I'm Afraid The Deflector Shieldz Will Be Quite Operational When Your Friends Arrive

2. Absolute Infinity (Or Pretty Fucking Close To It)

3. …And I Have Never Known Defeat

4. In Lieu Of Flowers, Send More Life

5. If You Are What You Eat, Then I'm An Innocent Man

6. Chekhov's Gun

7. Chekhov's Gun, Unloaded

8. The Hedgehog's Dilemma (feat. Cheska Sama)