Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Distillers have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for May and June 2023. The band released their live album Live in Lockdown in 2021 and their single Man Vs. Magnet / Blood In Gutters [single] in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|Ciry
|May 28
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|May 29
|Fabrik
|Hamburg, DE
|May 30
|Fabrik
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 01
|Zitadelle
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 02-04
|Rock Im Park
|Nuremburg, DE
|Jun 02-04
|Rock Am Ring
|Nurburgring, DE
|Jun 05
|Den Atelier
|Luxembourg, LU
|Jun 07-10
|Nova Rock
|Nickelsdorf, AT
|Jun 08-11
|Download Festival
|Donington, UK
|Jun 13
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jun 14
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL