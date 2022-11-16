The Distillers announce UK & EU tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Distillers have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for May and June 2023. The band released their live album Live in Lockdown in 2021 and their single Man Vs. Magnet / Blood In Gutters [single] in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCiry
May 28TrixAntwerp, BE
May 29FabrikHamburg, DE
May 30FabrikHamburg, DE
Jun 01ZitadelleBerlin, DE
Jun 02-04Rock Im ParkNuremburg, DE
Jun 02-04Rock Am RingNurburgring, DE
Jun 05Den AtelierLuxembourg, LU
Jun 07-10Nova RockNickelsdorf, AT
Jun 08-11Download FestivalDonington, UK
Jun 13MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Jun 14MelkwegAmsterdam, NL