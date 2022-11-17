Flogging Molly have announced US tour dates for this winter. Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister will be joining them on all dates. Flogging Molly released their album Anthem earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 02
|Austin, TX
|ACL Live at The Moody Theater
|Feb 03
|New Orleans, LA
|The Fillmore
|Feb 04
|Huntsville, AL
|Mars Music Hall
|Feb 05
|Columbia, SC
|The Senate
|Feb 07
|Knoxville, TN
|The Mill-Mine
|Feb 08
|Nashville, TN
|Ryman Auditorium
|Feb 10
|Chattanooga, TN
|The Signal
|Feb 11
|Louisville, KY
|Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
|Feb 14
|Norfolk, VA
|The NorVa
|Feb 15
|Richmond, VA
|The National
|Feb 17
|Rochester, NY
|Main Street Armory
|Feb 18
|Montclair, NJ
|The Wellmont Theater
|Feb 19
|Hanover, MD
|The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
|Feb 21
|Charleston, SC
|Charleston Music Hall
|Feb 22
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|Feb 24
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|Feb 25
|Bethlehem, PA
|Wind Creek Event Center
|Feb 26
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|Feb 28
|Worcester, MA
|The Palladium
|Mar 01
|Syracuse, NY
|Landmark Theatre
|Mar 03
|Madison, WI
|The Sylvee
|Mar 04
|Grand Rapids, MI
|20 Monroe Live
|Mar 05
|Ft. Wayne, IN
|The Clyde Theatre
|Mar 07
|Fayetteville, AR
|JJ’s Live
|Mar 08
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Diamond Ballroom
|Mar 10
|Kansas City, MO
|Harrah’s Voodoo Lounge
|Mar 11
|Omaha, NE
|The Admiral
|Mar 12
|Boulder, CO
|Boulder Theater
|Mar 14
|Tucson, AZ
|Rialto Theatre
|Mar 16
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre
|Mar 17
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium (w/Skinny Lister plus special guests)
|Mar 18
|Riverside, CA
|Riverside Municipal Auditorium (w/Skinny Lister plus special guests)
|Mar 19
|Reno, NV
|Grand Sierra Resort