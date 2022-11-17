Flogging Molly / Anti-Flag / Skinny Lister (US)

Flogging Molly have announced US tour dates for this winter. Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister will be joining them on all dates. Flogging Molly released their album Anthem earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

Feb 02Austin, TXACL Live at The Moody Theater
Feb 03New Orleans, LAThe Fillmore
Feb 04Huntsville, ALMars Music Hall
Feb 05Columbia, SCThe Senate
Feb 07Knoxville, TNThe Mill-Mine
Feb 08Nashville, TNRyman Auditorium
Feb 10Chattanooga, TNThe Signal
Feb 11Louisville, KYOld Forester’s Paristown Hall
Feb 14Norfolk, VAThe NorVa
Feb 15Richmond, VAThe National
Feb 17Rochester, NYMain Street Armory
Feb 18Montclair, NJThe Wellmont Theater
Feb 19Hanover, MDThe Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
Feb 21Charleston, SCCharleston Music Hall
Feb 22Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel
Feb 24Atlantic City, NJSound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Feb 25Bethlehem, PAWind Creek Event Center
Feb 26Huntington, NYThe Paramount
Feb 28Worcester, MAThe Palladium
Mar 01Syracuse, NYLandmark Theatre
Mar 03Madison, WIThe Sylvee
Mar 04Grand Rapids, MI20 Monroe Live
Mar 05Ft. Wayne, INThe Clyde Theatre
Mar 07Fayetteville, ARJJ’s Live
Mar 08Oklahoma City, OKDiamond Ballroom
Mar 10Kansas City, MOHarrah’s Voodoo Lounge
Mar 11Omaha, NEThe Admiral
Mar 12Boulder, COBoulder Theater
Mar 14Tucson, AZRialto Theatre
Mar 16Las Vegas, NVThe Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre
Mar 17Los Angeles, CAHollywood Palladium (w/Skinny Lister plus special guests)
Mar 18Riverside, CARiverside Municipal Auditorium (w/Skinny Lister plus special guests)
Mar 19Reno, NVGrand Sierra Resort