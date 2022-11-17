Teenage Halloween have announced tour dates for New York, Ontario, and Quebec. California Cousins and Guilhem will be joining them on select dates. Teenage Halloween released their split with The Homeless Gospel Choir earlier this year and released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 26
|No Fun
|Troy, NY
|w/Inch, Galene
|Nov 27
|Funk 'n Waffles
|Syracuse, NY
|w/California Cousins, The Garage Light, Cant
|Nov 28
|Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY
|w/California Cousins, No Gumption, Patient Basement
|Nov 29
|Mohawk
|Buffalo, NY
|w/California Cousins, Tsunami Tsurprise, Personal Style
|Nov 30
|Rum Runners
|London, ON
|w/Travesty, No Culture Icons, Full Throttle
|Dec 01
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|w/Guilhem, Stuck Out Here, Wordplay
|Dec 02
|Live on Elgin
|Ottawa, ON
|w/Guilhem, Sorry Snowman, Matty Grace
|Dec 03
|Tiny Fest La Sala Rossa
|Montreal, QC