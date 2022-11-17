Teenage Halloween (US & CAN)

by Tours

Teenage Halloween have announced tour dates for New York, Ontario, and Quebec. California Cousins and Guilhem will be joining them on select dates. Teenage Halloween released their split with The Homeless Gospel Choir earlier this year and released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 26No FunTroy, NYw/Inch, Galene
Nov 27Funk 'n WafflesSyracuse, NYw/California Cousins, The Garage Light, Cant
Nov 28Bug JarRochester, NYw/California Cousins, No Gumption, Patient Basement
Nov 29MohawkBuffalo, NYw/California Cousins, Tsunami Tsurprise, Personal Style
Nov 30Rum RunnersLondon, ONw/Travesty, No Culture Icons, Full Throttle
Dec 01Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ONw/Guilhem, Stuck Out Here, Wordplay
Dec 02Live on ElginOttawa, ONw/Guilhem, Sorry Snowman, Matty Grace
Dec 03Tiny Fest La Sala RossaMontreal, QC