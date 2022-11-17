Canadian punk festival Red Bridge Fest announced Craig's Brother and Cigar will be joining them on their two day music festival. The event will happen on June 9th and 10th, 2023 at Pont-Rouge, Quebec. Tickets to the festival are already on sale, you can click here for more information on the event or click here to get your tickets.
