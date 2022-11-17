Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Los Angeles rockers Julez and the Rollerz! The video is for their new song "Sorry I'm Just A Waste Of Time" and was directed by Louise Bartolotta. Bandleader Jules Batterman said of the song,



"Recorded at The Cave with Josiah Mazzaschi, "Sorry I’m Just A Waste Of Time" was written on a day where I felt like I was letting everybody in my life down, during a time when I felt my most introverted. It’s all based on how badly I just wanted to stay home by myself, and how I kept apologizing for it.”

"Sorry I'm Just A Waste Of Time" is off their upcoming EP This Where The Party Is? which will be out in 2023. The song will be available everywhere tomorrow. Julez and the Rollerz released "In Secure City" and "Knocks Me On The Floor" in 2021. Watch the video below!