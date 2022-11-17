Bikini Kill have announced support acts for their 2023 North American tour. Hurry Up, H.C. Mc.Entire, Mannequin Pussy, Brontez Purnell, CB Radio Gorgeous, Donkey Bugs, XV, Soup Activists, and Snooper will be joining them on select dates. The band have also added one new date in Chicago. Bikini Kill will be touring Australia in February and March 2023. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Mar 30
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|w/ Hurry Up
|Apr 01
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|w/ Hurry Up
|Apr 03
|Asheville, NC
|Orange Peel
|w/ H.C. Mc.Entire
|Apr 04
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|w/ Brontez Purnell
|Apr 06
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|w/ Mannequin Pussy
|Apr 07
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|w/ Brontez Purnell
|Apr 09
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|w/ Brontez Purnell
|Apr 10
|South Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground
|w/ Brontez Purnell
|Apr 12
|Montreal, QB
|M Telus
|w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
|Apr 13
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
|Apr 14
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
|Apr 16
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theatre
|w/ Donkey Bugs
|Apr 17
|Royal Oak, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|w/ XV and CB Radio Gorgeous
|Apr 19
|Milwaukee, WI
|Miller High Life Theatre
|w/ Soup Activists
|Apr 20
|St. Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre
|w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
|Apr 22
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|Apr 23
|Knoxville, TN
|The Mill and Mine
|w/ Snooper