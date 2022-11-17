Bikini Kill announce supports for North American tour

Bikini Kill have announced support acts for their 2023 North American tour. Hurry Up, H.C. Mc.Entire, Mannequin Pussy, Brontez Purnell, CB Radio Gorgeous, Donkey Bugs, XV, Soup Activists, and Snooper will be joining them on select dates. The band have also added one new date in Chicago. Bikini Kill will be touring Australia in February and March 2023. Check out the updated dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Mar 30Nashville, TNMarathon Music Worksw/ Hurry Up
Apr 01Atlanta, GAThe Easternw/ Hurry Up
Apr 03Asheville, NCOrange Peelw/ H.C. Mc.Entire
Apr 04Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore Silver Springw/ Brontez Purnell
Apr 06Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore Silver Springw/ Mannequin Pussy
Apr 07Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hallw/ Brontez Purnell
Apr 09Boston, MARoadrunnerw/ Brontez Purnell
Apr 10South Burlington, VTHigher Groundw/ Brontez Purnell
Apr 12Montreal, QBM Telusw/ CB Radio Gorgeous
Apr 13Toronto, ONDanforth Music Hallw/ CB Radio Gorgeous
Apr 14Toronto, ONDanforth Music Hallw/ CB Radio Gorgeous
Apr 16Cleveland, OHAgora Theatrew/ Donkey Bugs
Apr 17Royal Oak, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatrew/ XV and CB Radio Gorgeous
Apr 19Milwaukee, WIMiller High Life Theatrew/ Soup Activists
Apr 20St. Paul, MNPalace Theatrew/ CB Radio Gorgeous
Apr 22Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed
Apr 23Knoxville, TNThe Mill and Minew/ Snooper