Screaming Females have announced the lineup for their annual Garden Party. Along with Screaming Females, Armand Hammer, Laura Stevenson, Catbite, Nina Nastasia, Truth Cult, Paisley Fields, and Sug Daniels will be playing. It will take place February 17 and 18 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. There will also be a Don Giovanni Records Afterparty on February 17 at Pet Shop and an Ancient Artifax pop up also at Pet Shop on February 18. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Screaming Females announce lineup for Garden Party 2023
