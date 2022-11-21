ARXX announce debut LP, release “The Last Time”

by Em Moore
ARXX have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Ride or Die and will be out March 31 via Submarine Cat Records. The band have also released a new song called "The Last Time". ARXX released their EP Wrong Girl, Honey in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Ride or Die Tracklist
01. Baby Uh Huh
2. Deep
3. Not Alone
4. God Knows
5. Ride Or Die
6. Call Me Crazy ft. Pillow Queens
7. Stuck On You
8. What Have You Done
9. Never Want To Go Back
10. The Last Time
11. Iron Lung
12. Outro