Justice Department to investigate LiveNation / Ticketmaster

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will launch an investigation on LiveNation. The investigation “is focused on whether Live Nation Entertainment has abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.”

Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010, resulting in the creation of Live Nation Entertainment. At the time, The Justice Department accepted the merger on the condition that Ticketmaster sold a secondary ticketing company it owned to another company. Ticketmaster also ha to license its ticketing software to another rival, Anschutz Entertainment Group. In 2019, the Justice Department amended its agreement with Live Nation Entertainment after finding that Livenation violated terms of the original deal.