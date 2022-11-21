On November 18, Ancient Shapes played Lee’s Palace in Toronto, Ontario. Weird Nightmare and Anxious Pleasers opened the show. Ancient Shapes released I Think You Know / Bird With an Iron Head with Weird Nightmare earlier this year and released their album A Flower That Wouldn’t Bloom in 2019. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all the action. Check out his photos below.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.