The Beths have announced UK and European tour dates for the spring. Lande Hekt will be joining them on the majority of dates. The Beths will be touring North America in February and March and released their album Expert In A Dying Field earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 24
|SWX
|Bristol, UK
|May 25
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|May 27
|Live at Leeds in the Park
|Leeds, UK (without Lande Hekt)
|May 28
|New Century Hall
|Manchester, UK
|May 30
|The Garage
|Glasgow, UK
|May 31
|Whelan's
|Dublin, IE
|Jun 05
|Uebel & Gefahrlich
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 06
|Gebaude 9
|Gologne, DE