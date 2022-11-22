The Beths / Lande Hekt (UK & EU)

The Beths
by Tours

The Beths have announced UK and European tour dates for the spring. Lande Hekt will be joining them on the majority of dates. The Beths will be touring North America in February and March and released their album Expert In A Dying Field earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 24SWXBristol, UK
May 25Electric BrixtonLondon, UK
May 27Live at Leeds in the ParkLeeds, UK (without Lande Hekt)
May 28New Century HallManchester, UK
May 30The GarageGlasgow, UK
May 31Whelan'sDublin, IE
Jun 05Uebel & GefahrlichHamburg, DE
Jun 06Gebaude 9Gologne, DE