12 hours ago by John Gentile

Sloppy Seconds and The Queers will release a split 7-inch this Winter. Sloppy Seconds re-issue a track from their last album Endless Bummer, their cover of Sweet's "Action." The Queers contribute a cover of Electric Light Orchestra's "Julie Don't Live Here Anymore," which is a fairly obscure b-side from 1981. That will be out via Failure Records and Tapes, who just released a Sloppy Seconds/Antiseen split.