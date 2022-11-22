On November 19, Rico Nasty, Just John, and Candy played the Great Hall in Toronto, Ontario as part of House of Vans. Rico Nasty released her album Nightmare Vacation in 2020. Just John released his EP This is Fate in 2020. Candy released their album Heaven Is Here earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all the action. Check out his photos below.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.