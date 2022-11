4 hours ago by John Gentile

This Friday for Record Store Day, The Dead Milkmen will re-release their massive 1990 album Metaphysical Graffiti. The new version comes with a bonus 7-inch as well as a reproduction of the rare "Methodist Coloring Book" promo zine. So Punknews' John G spoke to drummer Dean Clean about the re-release, being in the dead Milkmen, and prog-rock! You can check it out below.