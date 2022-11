13 hours ago by Em Moore

GILT have released their Audiotree Live session. The band played “The Shape of Tools”, “Small Hollow Bones”, “209”, and “Trophy Hunter” from their EP Conceit that was released earlier this year (which we spoke to Ash Stixx and Tyler Fieldhouse about!), “In Windows (Ignore What’s Missing)” and “Through Mirrors (I Didn’t Want You As A Mirror)” from their 2021 EP In Windows, Through Mirrors, and “Flowers” from their 2020 album Ignore What’s Missing. Check out the video below.