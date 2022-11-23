Gel / Big Laugh (US)

by Tours

Gel and Big Laugh have announced US tour dates for January and February. En Love will be joining them on two dates. Gel released Shock Therapy, their split with Cold Brats, earlier this year. Big Laugh released their EP Manic Revision in 2020 and will be re-releasing it via Revelation Records in December. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jan 18Columbus, OHAce Of Cups (w/En Love, no Big Laugh)
Jan 19Indianapolis, INHealer (w/En Love, no Big Laugh)
Jan 20Milwaukee, WIX Ray Arcade
Jan 21Chicago, ILSubterranean
Jan 23Kansas City, MO.Farewell
Jan 24St. Louis, MOThe Sinkhole
Jan 25Louisville, KYMag Bar
Jan 26Nashville, TNDRKMTTR
Jan 27Birmingham, ALFirehouse
Jan 28Tallahassee, FLThe Bark
Jan 29Jacksonville, FLJustice Pub
Jan 30TBATBA
Jan 31Miami, FLGramps (outdoors)
Feb 01Orlando, FLWill's Pub
Feb 02Savannah, GAWarehouse
Feb 03Charlotte, NCSnug Harbor
Feb 04Richmond, VAThe Warehouse
Feb 05Washington D.C.Comet Ping Pong