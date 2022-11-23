Gel and Big Laugh have announced US tour dates for January and February. En Love will be joining them on two dates. Gel released Shock Therapy, their split with Cold Brats, earlier this year. Big Laugh released their EP Manic Revision in 2020 and will be re-releasing it via Revelation Records in December. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan 18
|Columbus, OH
|Ace Of Cups (w/En Love, no Big Laugh)
|Jan 19
|Indianapolis, IN
|Healer (w/En Love, no Big Laugh)
|Jan 20
|Milwaukee, WI
|X Ray Arcade
|Jan 21
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|Jan 23
|Kansas City, MO.
|Farewell
|Jan 24
|St. Louis, MO
|The Sinkhole
|Jan 25
|Louisville, KY
|Mag Bar
|Jan 26
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|Jan 27
|Birmingham, AL
|Firehouse
|Jan 28
|Tallahassee, FL
|The Bark
|Jan 29
|Jacksonville, FL
|Justice Pub
|Jan 30
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan 31
|Miami, FL
|Gramps (outdoors)
|Feb 01
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|Feb 02
|Savannah, GA
|Warehouse
|Feb 03
|Charlotte, NC
|Snug Harbor
|Feb 04
|Richmond, VA
|The Warehouse
|Feb 05
|Washington D.C.
|Comet Ping Pong