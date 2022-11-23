Pile of Love / Supercrush (US)

Pile Of Love
by Tours

Pile of Love and Supercrush have announced US tour dates together for January. Pile of Love released their EP Flake On The Future earlier this year. Supercrush released their EP Melody Maker in June of this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jan 22Los Angeles, CAPermanent Records
Jan 23Tucson, AZClub Congress
Jan 24El Paso, TXTBD
Jan 25Austin, TXMohawk Inside
Jan 26Houston, TX1810 Ojeman
Jan 27Dallas, TXDouble Wide
Jan 28San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
Jan 29Las Cruces, NMEyeconik Records
Jan 30Phoenix, AZLinger Longer Lounge