Pile of Love and Supercrush have announced US tour dates together for January. Pile of Love released their EP Flake On The Future earlier this year. Supercrush released their EP Melody Maker in June of this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan 22
|Los Angeles, CA
|Permanent Records
|Jan 23
|Tucson, AZ
|Club Congress
|Jan 24
|El Paso, TX
|TBD
|Jan 25
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk Inside
|Jan 26
|Houston, TX
|1810 Ojeman
|Jan 27
|Dallas, TX
|Double Wide
|Jan 28
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|Jan 29
|Las Cruces, NM
|Eyeconik Records
|Jan 30
|Phoenix, AZ
|Linger Longer Lounge