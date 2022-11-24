Ann Beretta & Blacklist Royals announce split EP

Ann Beretta and Blacklist Royals have announced that they will be releasing a split EP together. The EP is called in reCOVERy and will feature the bands covering each other’s songs. The EP will be available only on Bandcamp on December 2 and all of the proceeds will be donated to Learn to Hope, an organization that “offers resources and support to friends and families dealing with the trauma and impact of a loved one’s addiction”. Ann Beretta released their album RISE earlier this year. Blacklist Royals released their EP Doomsday Girl in 2021.