, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Raging Nathans have released a new song called “Fucked Olympia”. The song is off their upcoming album Still Spitting Blood that will be out January 19 via Rad Girlfriend Records and Brassneck Records. The Raging Nathans released Waste My Heart in 2021. Check out the song below.