Jivebomb announce US tour dates

Jivebomb
Jivebomb have announced US tour dates for January. B.R.A.T. and Fraud will be joining them on all dates. Jivebomb released their EP Primitive Desires earlier this year on Flatspot Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 30OttobarBaltimore, MD (w/Tossed Aside, B.R.A.T., Polarview)
Jan 12The Middle EastBoston, MA
Jan 13Project ReachNew York, NY
Jan 14Foto ClubPhiladelphia, PA
Jan 15Cinco De MayoNew Jersey, NJ
Jan 16Powers BMXRichmond, VA
Jan 17HellWashington, DC