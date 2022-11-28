Jivebomb have announced US tour dates for January. B.R.A.T. and Fraud will be joining them on all dates. Jivebomb released their EP Primitive Desires earlier this year on Flatspot Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 30
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD (w/Tossed Aside, B.R.A.T., Polarview)
|Jan 12
|The Middle East
|Boston, MA
|Jan 13
|Project Reach
|New York, NY
|Jan 14
|Foto Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jan 15
|Cinco De Mayo
|New Jersey, NJ
|Jan 16
|Powers BMX
|Richmond, VA
|Jan 17
|Hell
|Washington, DC