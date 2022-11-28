Seminal Japanese hardcore band Gauze has disbanded. The band posted a statement this weekend. As per google translate: "Report of disbandment of GAUZE. Ever since I became a current member, I have decided that if even one person leaves the group, it will be disbanded. Postscript The last T-shirt sale will be held at "Koenji Record Shop BASE". The band formed in Fall of 1981 and has had the same lineup since then.
GAUZE解散の報告
現メンバーになって以来、一人でも脱退したら解散と決めていましたが、この度それが現実となってしまった為、本日GAUZEは解散する事になりました。
追記
最後のTシャツ販売を『高円寺レコードショップBASE』にて行います。
— GAUZE Official (@GauzeOfficial) November 26, 2022