Seminal Japanese hardcore band Gauze has disbanded. The band posted a statement this weekend. As per google translate: "Report of disbandment of GAUZE. Ever since I became a current member, I have decided that if even one person leaves the group, it will be disbanded. Postscript The last T-shirt sale will be held at "Koenji Record Shop BASE". The band formed in Fall of 1981 and has had the same lineup since then.