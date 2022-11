14 hours ago by Em Moore

Miss Emvy, who you might know as one half of the punk duo Kitten Spitt, has released her debut solo album. The album is called Invisible Friends and features 10 new tracks some of which feature Scout of Kitten Spitt on vocals, Ian Bennett of Roxy and The Underground Soul Sound on bass, and Dan Bull on saxophone. Invisible Friends is available on Bandcamp now. Check it out below.