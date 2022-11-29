Primetime Failure: “I Like What You've Done With The Place”

German punks Primetime Failure released a new single titled "I Like What You've Done With The Place". The single was recorded in the summer of 2022 with Alex Sickel at Tiny Pond Studio. See below to check out the track.
The band last released Memory Lane in 2019.
"We all have heard a bunch of mid twenty guys writing cliche songs about never growing up. We all know it's kinda cringeworthy at best when done right, but have you ever asked yourself, what a bunch of (and we're estimating here) "older" guys, with a fully developed hatred of all things adults can do with the same phrases and the same old chords?
Us neither, but here we are with a song to get stuck in your head all winter long and most likely 'til you're ready to record the next summer mixtape for someone "that has changed a lot"."