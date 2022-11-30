Signals Midwest will be heading on tour in Spring 2023 with Victor Shores and Telethon on select dates, see below. Signals Midwest released Bent in 2022.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|3.24
|St. Louis, MO
|sinkholestl
|-
|3.25
|Denver, CO
|skylarkdenver
|-
|3.26
|Ft. Collins, CO
|surfside_7
|-
|3.28
|Wichita, KS
|Backbeat
|w/ Victorshores
|3.29
|Omaha, NE
|reverb_lounge
|w/ Victorshores
|3.30
|Fargo, ND
|aquariumfargo
|w/ Victorshores
|3.31
|Minneapolis, MN
|undergroundmusicvenue
|w/ Victorshores and Telethon
|4.1
|Milwaukee, WI
|xrayarcade
|w/Telethon