Signals Midwest/ Victor Shores/ Telethon (Midwest)

Signals Midwest
by Tours

Signals Midwest will be heading on tour in Spring 2023 with Victor Shores and Telethon on select dates, see below. Signals Midwest released Bent in 2022.

DateLocationVenueDetails
3.24St. Louis, MOsinkholestl-
3.25Denver, COskylarkdenver-
3.26Ft. Collins, COsurfside_7-
3.28Wichita, KSBackbeatw/ Victorshores
3.29Omaha, NEreverb_loungew/ Victorshores
3.30Fargo, NDaquariumfargow/ Victorshores
3.31Minneapolis, MNundergroundmusicvenuew/ Victorshores and Telethon
4.1Milwaukee, WIxrayarcadew/Telethon