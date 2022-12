, Posted by 16 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Chubby and The Gang have announced that they will be releasing a two-song Christmas single. It is called Chubby and The Gang Presents: A Christmas Extravaganza and will be out December 14 via Partisan Records. The first song “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)” has been released. Chubby and The Gang released their EP Labour of Love earlier this year and their album The Mutt’s Nuts in 2021. Check out the new song below.