Toronto's Tang debut their “Future Plans” video

The scrappy Toronto low-fi project Tang recently resurfaced with a new single previewing their forthcoming album. We're thrilled to debut the band's serenely aquatic video for "Future Plans" in partnership with the Some Party newsletter. It's our first glimpse into the dynamic, pandemic-fueled racket of Fish in a Fishbowl , due digitally December 17 through Influenza Records in Europe and Art of the Uncarved Block in Canada. You can check it out below!

Tang principal Peter Connelly notes the song's roots in those fraught early days of the Ontario COVID lockdowns:

"The song and album were recorded in the basement of Toronto's infamous Owl's Club legion hall during the first days of the initial pandemic lockdown. The song is set during this current season and reflects on the impermanence of life and grieving losses which offer little closure. It's a return to a present state of being and accepting a new reality that is actually sort of [sic] 'rad'."

Jake Chirico directed the Future Plans visuals. Look for a record release show lined up for December 17 at Toronto's Bar Orwell with support from Cootie Catcher and Cloudwatch. The 11-song set follows up on 2020's basement recorded The Quiet Earth.

Peter Connelly has roots in the post-hardcore groups Low Sun and Shahman.

This story is part of a reporting partnership between Punknews.org and Some Party, a weekly newsletter covering independent Canadian punk, garage, psych, and otherwise uncategorizable indie rock. You can read more and subscribe at someparty.ca.