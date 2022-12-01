Nadia Garofalo of Ganser leaves band

Ganser has announced that co-founder and vocalist Nadia Garofalo will be leaving the band. The band announced this in a statement that reads in part,



”After seven years of dedication and hard work, sharing the ups, downs and countless miles touring across North America, we are announcing the departure of Nadia from the project. We would not be the band we are today without her, and it would be impossible to list all the things we are thankful for.”

Nadia’s statement was also shared and reads in part,



”Over the years the band has grown and changed, but I have also grown and changed. I wish the remaining three members all the best. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has shown us support and believed in Ganser over the years, I hope you will continue that support. It’s been a weird ride, but this is my stop.”

Ganser released their EP Nothing You Do Matters earlier this year and spoke to Nadia and Alicia about it in October. Read both statements in full below.