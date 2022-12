12 hours ago by John Gentile

Today, The Dwarves announced that they will reissue several of their classic albums in a year long campaign. Blood Guts & Pussy, Thank Heaven For Little Girls, Sugarfix, Come Clean and Radio Free Dwarves are all being re-released with bonus tracks. All of the albums are remastered as well. Specific details are expected to be release soon. The albums will be out via Greedy/MVD.