Sleep confiscates and releases (previously) bootleg live LP

Sleep are now selling copies of a live album that was originally a bootleg. the band stated: "For Bandcamp Friday, the remaining copies of the Sleep New York 2018 vinyl bootleg that were intercepted by the band and sold on the 2022 North American Tour are now available for purchase. Two versions with different covers are available: Red and Blue. 420 copies of the Blue cover were pressed and are numbered. We were told less than 200 of the Red were pressed. These remain unnumbered."

The release was recorded in New York in 2018. The copies are a bit pricey, however- Sleep is selling the configurations at $175 and $200, though before the "official online release," copies sold for $300-$365 on Discogs.