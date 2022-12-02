Cheekface surprise release live album

by Em Moore
Cheekface have released a new live album. It is called Live at Baby’s All Right and was recorded at Baby’s All Right in New York by Darren More on October 23, 2022. Cheekface will be touring the US and Canada next year and released their album Too Much to Ask earlier this year. Check out the album and tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|1/6
|San Diego, CA
|Soma Sidestage
|1/10
|Las Vegas, NV
|24 Oxford
|1/12
|Reno, NV
|The Alpine
|1/13
|Sacramento, CA
|Harlow's
|1/14
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Rio Theatre
|1/19
|Chicago, IL
|Lincoln Hall
|3/12
|Tucson, AZ
|Groundworks
|3/20
|Atlanta, GA
|Aisle 5
|3/21
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle Back Room
|3/22
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|3/24
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|3/25
|Washington, DC
|Comet Ping Pong
|3/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ukie Club
|3/29
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|3/31
|Montreal, QC
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|4/1
|Toronto, ON
|The Monarch Tavern
|4/2
|Detroit, MI
|Sanctuary Detroit
|4/4
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|4/5
|Indianapolis, IN
|The Hi-Fi
|4/6
|St. Louis, MO
|Blueberry Hill Duck Room
|4/8
|Denver, CO
|Globe Hall