Cheekface surprise release live album

Cheekface have released a new live album. It is called Live at Baby’s All Right and was recorded at Baby’s All Right in New York by Darren More on October 23, 2022. Cheekface will be touring the US and Canada next year and released their album Too Much to Ask earlier this year. Check out the album and tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
1/6San Diego, CASoma Sidestage
1/10Las Vegas, NV24 Oxford
1/12Reno, NVThe Alpine
1/13Sacramento, CAHarlow's
1/14Santa Cruz, CARio Theatre
1/19Chicago, ILLincoln Hall
3/12Tucson, AZGroundworks
3/20Atlanta, GAAisle 5
3/21Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle Back Room
3/22Richmond, VARichmond Music Hall
3/24New York, NYBowery Ballroom
3/25Washington, DCComet Ping Pong
3/26Philadelphia, PAUkie Club
3/29Boston, MABrighton Music Hall
3/31Montreal, QCBar Le Ritz PDB
4/1Toronto, ONThe Monarch Tavern
4/2Detroit, MISanctuary Detroit
4/4Columbus, OHAce of Cups
4/5Indianapolis, INThe Hi-Fi
4/6St. Louis, MOBlueberry Hill Duck Room
4/8Denver, COGlobe Hall