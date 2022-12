5 hours ago by John Gentile

Stay Free recordings, the label that often releases records that benefit Musack has released a new split 7-inch. The a-side features Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill covering "Voices Carry," as made famous by Til Tuesday, backed by The Rickets. The music was recorded in 1995 and Hanna's vocals were recorded in 1996. The B-side is Minor Upsets covering "Rebel Girl." You can hear the whole thing below.