Podcast 1 hour ago by Em Moore

Episode #618 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em, Sam, and John battle it out to see who has brought the best album! Will it be My Chemical Romance’s Danger Days?? Will it be Clearview77’s Absent Company?? Will it be Inner City Unit’s Pass Out?? Step into the area and find out for yourself! Listen to the episode below!