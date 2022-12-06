Singer/songwriter Divided Heaven just released a cover of Cyndi Lauper's timeless 80's classic "Time After Time". Tiny Stills helped provide some vocals to this version of the track. The track is available now on all digital platforms. Divided Heaven last released Oblivion in 2022. See below to check out the cover.
