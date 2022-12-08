Nova Twins / Witch Fever / Uninvited (UK & IE)

Nova Twins have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland for February and March. Witch Fever and Uninvited will be joining them on the majority of dates. Nova Twins released their album Supernova earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 10Oh Yeah Music CentreBelfast, UKw/Uninvited
Feb 11WhelansDublin, IEw/Uninvited
Feb 17The WaterfrontNorwich, UKw/Witch Fever, Uninvited
Feb 18TrinityBristol, UKw/Witch Fever, Uninvited
Feb 23O2 Academy 2Liverpool, UKw/Witch Fever, Uninvited
Feb 24La Belle AngeleEdinburgh, UKw/Witch Fever, Uninvited
Feb 25UniversityNewcastle, UKw/Witch Fever, Uninvited
Feb 26The Key ClubLeeds, UKw/Witch Fever, Uninvited
Mar 02O2 Academy 2Birmingham, UKw/Witch Fever, Uninvited
Mar 031865Southampton, UKw/Witch Fever, Uninvited
Mar 04ChalkBrighton, UKw/Witch Fever, Uninvited