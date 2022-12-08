Nova Twins have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland for February and March. Witch Fever and Uninvited will be joining them on the majority of dates. Nova Twins released their album Supernova earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Feb 10
|Oh Yeah Music Centre
|Belfast, UK
|w/Uninvited
|Feb 11
|Whelans
|Dublin, IE
|w/Uninvited
|Feb 17
|The Waterfront
|Norwich, UK
|w/Witch Fever, Uninvited
|Feb 18
|Trinity
|Bristol, UK
|w/Witch Fever, Uninvited
|Feb 23
|O2 Academy 2
|Liverpool, UK
|w/Witch Fever, Uninvited
|Feb 24
|La Belle Angele
|Edinburgh, UK
|w/Witch Fever, Uninvited
|Feb 25
|University
|Newcastle, UK
|w/Witch Fever, Uninvited
|Feb 26
|The Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|w/Witch Fever, Uninvited
|Mar 02
|O2 Academy 2
|Birmingham, UK
|w/Witch Fever, Uninvited
|Mar 03
|1865
|Southampton, UK
|w/Witch Fever, Uninvited
|Mar 04
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|w/Witch Fever, Uninvited