Punk Rock Holiday has announced its lineup for 2023. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Good Riddance, Pulley, The Slackers, H20, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Cigar, Venomous Pinks, Suzi Moon, Maid of Ace, and Raging Nathans are among the bands playing. Punk Rock Holiday will take place August 8-11, 2023 in Tolmin, Slovenia. See the full lineup below.
Punk Rock Holiday 2023 Lineup
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Good Riddance
Pulley
Stick To Your Guns
The Slackers
H20
Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Authority Zero
Jaya The Cat
Cigar
Venomous Pinks
Maid of Ace
Svetlanas
Suzi Moon
CF98
Alo!Stari
Pigs Parliament
Raging Nathans
Urethane
Straightline
Altitude
Exploding Head Syndrome
For I Am
Headstone Horrors
Heathcliff
Jawless
Melonball
Misstand
Padme
Potato Mushroom
Primetime Failure
Reach AD
Rebuke
Red Summer Tape
Strayaway
Suicidal Ninja Monkeys
Teenage Love Guns
Teresa Banks
The Hostiles
The Lucky Trolls
You Nervous?
Young Enough