Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Good Riddance, Pulley, more to play Punk Rock Holiday 2023

Punk Rock Holiday has announced its lineup for 2023. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Good Riddance, Pulley, The Slackers, H20, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Cigar, Venomous Pinks, Suzi Moon, Maid of Ace, and Raging Nathans are among the bands playing. Punk Rock Holiday will take place August 8-11, 2023 in Tolmin, Slovenia. See the full lineup below.

Punk Rock Holiday 2023 Lineup

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Good Riddance

Pulley

Stick To Your Guns

The Slackers

H20

Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Authority Zero

Jaya The Cat

Cigar

Venomous Pinks

Maid of Ace

Svetlanas

Suzi Moon

CF98

Alo!Stari

Pigs Parliament

Raging Nathans

Urethane

Straightline

Altitude

Exploding Head Syndrome

For I Am

Headstone Horrors

Heathcliff

Jawless

Melonball

Misstand

Padme

Potato Mushroom

Primetime Failure

Reach AD

Rebuke

Red Summer Tape

Strayaway

Suicidal Ninja Monkeys

Teenage Love Guns

Teresa Banks

The Hostiles

The Lucky Trolls

You Nervous?

Young Enough