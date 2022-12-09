Quebec based punk festival Red Bridge Fest adds Belvedere, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catch 22, Mad Caddies, Good Riddance, and more on the latest round of announcements for their 2023 festival. You can click here to see the latest band announcements. The two day festival will happen on June 9th and 10th, 2023 at Pont-Rouge, Quebec. Tickets to the festival are already on sale, you can click here for more information on the event or click here to get your tickets.
