The Casket Lottery is touring with Taking Meds this February. Ticket to this run of dates are already on sale now. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|2/2
|The UKIE
|Philadelphia, PA
|2/3
|The Middle East
|Boston, MA
|2/4
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|2/5
|pieshopdc
|Washington DC
|2/7
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|2/8
|legendsbar513
|Cincinnati, OH
|2/9
|Beatkitchenbar
|Chicago, IL
|2/10
|sanctuarydetroit
|Detroit, MI
|2/11
|Donatos
|Columbus, OH
|2/12
|Black Forge
|Pittsburgh, PA