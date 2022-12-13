Underoath / Periphery / Loathe (US)

Underoath have announced US tour dates for this spring. Periphery and Loathe will be joining them on all dates. Underoath released Voyeurist earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 03Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore
Mar 04Stroudsburg, PAThe Sherman Theater 
Mar 05Huntington, NYThe Paramount 
Mar 07Indianapolis, INEgyptian Room 
Mar 08Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatre 
Mar 10East Moline, ILThe Rust Belt 
Mar 11Milwaukee, WIThe Eagles Club 
Mar 13Grand Rapids, MIGLC Live at 20 Monroe 
Mar 14St Louis, MOThe Pageant 
Mar 15Kansas City, MOThe Uptown Theater 
Mar 17Wichita, KSThe Cotilion 
Mar 18Denver, COThe Ogden Theatre 
Mar 20Boise, IDRevolution 
Mar 21Portland, ORThe Roseland Theater 
Mar 23Wheatland, CAHard Rock Live Sacramento 
Mar 24Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues 
Mar 25Las Vegas, NVBrooklyn Bowl 
Mar 26San Diego, CASOMA 
Mar 27Tucson, AZThe Rialto Theatre 
Mar 29Albuquerque, NMThe El Rey Theatre 
Mar 31Oklahoma City, OKThe Diamond Ballroom 
Apr 01Little Rock, ARThe Hall 
Apr 02Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works