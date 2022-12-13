Underoath have announced US tour dates for this spring. Periphery and Loathe will be joining them on all dates. Underoath released Voyeurist earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 03
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|Mar 04
|Stroudsburg, PA
|The Sherman Theater
|Mar 05
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|Mar 07
|Indianapolis, IN
|Egyptian Room
|Mar 08
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|Mar 10
|East Moline, IL
|The Rust Belt
|Mar 11
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Eagles Club
|Mar 13
|Grand Rapids, MI
|GLC Live at 20 Monroe
|Mar 14
|St Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|Mar 15
|Kansas City, MO
|The Uptown Theater
|Mar 17
|Wichita, KS
|The Cotilion
|Mar 18
|Denver, CO
|The Ogden Theatre
|Mar 20
|Boise, ID
|Revolution
|Mar 21
|Portland, OR
|The Roseland Theater
|Mar 23
|Wheatland, CA
|Hard Rock Live Sacramento
|Mar 24
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|Mar 25
|Las Vegas, NV
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Mar 26
|San Diego, CA
|SOMA
|Mar 27
|Tucson, AZ
|The Rialto Theatre
|Mar 29
|Albuquerque, NM
|The El Rey Theatre
|Mar 31
|Oklahoma City, OK
|The Diamond Ballroom
|Apr 01
|Little Rock, AR
|The Hall
|Apr 02
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works