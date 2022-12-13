by Em Moore
Punk Rock Vinyl has announced a new compilation album. It is called Punk Rock Vinyl Vol. 1 and features 18 songs including previously unreleased ones by The Raging Nathans and Coughin Vicars. NOFX, Bouncing Souls, DFL, Kill Lincoln, Lightyear, Josh Freese, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Mobina Galore, The Codefendants, Bridge City Sinners, Beach Rats, The Meffs, Spells, School Drugs, Movin In Stereo, and Black Russians are also on the comp. Punk Rock Vinyl Vol. 1 is available on vinyl with artwork by Mark de Salvo and cassette with artwork by Sketchstance. The comp is available for pre-order now and will ship in March 2023.