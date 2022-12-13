Belgian hardcore punk festival Ieper Hardcore Fest has announced its lineup for 2023. VVorse, Urban Sprawl, Total Chaos, Surge of Fury, Sunami, Spy, Sheer Terror, Restraining Order, Prowl, Pain of Truth, No Pressure, Move BHC, Mindwar, Minded Fury, Lion’s Law, Killing Time, Ithaca, Initiate, High Vis, Gray State, Fuse, Forbittring, Feverchild, End It, xDregsx, Cro-Mags, Combust, Catharsis, C4, Alkerdeel, and Abhinanda will be playing the festival. Ieper Hardcore Fest will take place July 7-9, 2023 at Jeugdhuis Joc Ieper and Cultuurcentrum Het Perron in Ieper, Belgium.
Previous StoryPunk Rock Vinyl to release compilation album
Next StoryTours: Microwave/ Oso Oso/ Delta Sleep/ Mothe (US)
Ieper Hardcore Fest announces 2023 lineup
Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Dying Wish, more to play LDB Fest 2023
2000trees Festival announces first wave lineup for 2023
Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge, Jesus Piece, Gel, Scowl, Zulu, more to play Outbreak Fest 2023
The Ghost Inside, Meshuggah, Employed to Serve, The Flatliners, more to play Jera on Air 2023
John Joseph permanently barred from using Cro-Mags trademark
Restraining Order: "Fight Back"
High Vis: "0151"
High Vis: "Trauma Bonds"
Cro-Mags confiscate bootleg items from bootlegger's table at Rebellion Fest