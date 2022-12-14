Microwave will be heading out on tour this spring with Oso Oso, Delta Sleep and Mothe. Tickets for this run of dates go on sale on Friday, see below.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Fri, MAR 24, 2023
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sat, MAR 25, 2023
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sun, MAR 26, 2023
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|Tue, MAR 28, 2023
|Axis Cafe
|Toronto, Canada
|Thu, MAR 30, 2023
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|Fri, MAR 31, 2023
|Skullys Music Diner
|Columbus, OH
|Sat, APR 1, 2023
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Mon, APR 3, 2023
|Gothic Theatre
|Englewood, CO
|Wed, APR 5, 2023
|Soundwell
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Fri, APR 7, 2023
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Sat, APR 8, 2023
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Mon, APR 10, 2023
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Tue, APR 11, 2023
|El Rey Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA
|Wed, APR 12, 2023
|The Nile Theatre
|Mesa, AZ
|Fri, APR 14, 2023
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Sat, APR 15, 2023
|Trees
|Dallas, TX
|Mon, APR 17, 2023
|The Beacham
|Orlando, FL
|Tue, APR 18, 2023
|The Senate
|Columbia, SC
|Wed, APR 19, 2023
|Amos' Southend
|Charlotte, NC
|Fri, APR 21, 2023
|Eastside Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Sat, APR 22, 2023
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA