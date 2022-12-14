Microwave/ Oso Oso/ Delta Sleep/ Mothe (US)

by Tours

Microwave will be heading out on tour this spring with Oso Oso, Delta Sleep and Mothe. Tickets for this run of dates go on sale on Friday, see below.

DateVenueLocation
Fri, MAR 24, 2023Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY
Sat, MAR 25, 2023Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Sun, MAR 26, 2023RoyaleBoston, MA
Tue, MAR 28, 2023Axis CafeToronto, Canada
Thu, MAR 30, 2023El ClubDetroit, MI
Fri, MAR 31, 2023Skullys Music DinerColumbus, OH
Sat, APR 1, 2023Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Mon, APR 3, 2023Gothic TheatreEnglewood, CO
Wed, APR 5, 2023SoundwellSalt Lake City, UT
Fri, APR 7, 2023El CorazonSeattle, WA
Sat, APR 8, 2023Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Mon, APR 10, 2023Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Tue, APR 11, 2023El Rey TheatreLos Angeles, CA
Wed, APR 12, 2023The Nile TheatreMesa, AZ
Fri, APR 14, 2023Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Sat, APR 15, 2023TreesDallas, TX
Mon, APR 17, 2023The BeachamOrlando, FL
Tue, APR 18, 2023The SenateColumbia, SC
Wed, APR 19, 2023Amos' SouthendCharlotte, NC
Fri, APR 21, 2023Eastside BowlNashville, TN
Sat, APR 22, 2023The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA