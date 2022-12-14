New Bedford melodic hardcore punks A Wilhelm Scream is heading to Australia this March to play a string of dates with Knife hands. The band will be touring to support the release of Lose Your Delusion . Tickets for this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Mar 2
|Melbourne
|Northcote Social Club
|Mar 3
|Hobart
|Altar
|Mar 4
|Adelaide
|Crown and Anchor
|Mar 8
|Newcastle
|The Stag And Hunter Hotel
|Mar 9
|Gold Coast
|Vinnies
|Mar 10
|Brisbane
|The Brightside
|Mar 11
|Sydney
|Crowbar
|Mar 12
|Wollongong
|La La Las