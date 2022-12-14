A Wilhelm Scream (Australia)

A Wilhelm Scream
New Bedford melodic hardcore punks A Wilhelm Scream is heading to Australia this March to play a string of dates with Knife hands. The band will be touring to support the release of Lose Your Delusion . Tickets for this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. See below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenue
Mar 2MelbourneNorthcote Social Club
Mar 3HobartAltar
Mar 4AdelaideCrown and Anchor
Mar 8NewcastleThe Stag And Hunter Hotel
Mar 9Gold CoastVinnies
Mar 10BrisbaneThe Brightside
Mar 11SydneyCrowbar
Mar 12WollongongLa La Las