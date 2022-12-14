We are thrilled to bring to you an all new Punknews video exclusive premiere for Connecticut based rock band American Thrills. The band recently just released their debut LP titled Parted Ways through the lovely folks at Wiretap Records and Disconnect Disconnect Records last month. "Sinking" is the first track off the record, see below for the video premiere.

The band will play with Teenage Halloween and Posture and The Grizzly next month in New Haven, CT. Tickets are available for the show now, you can click here to grab a ticket to the event.